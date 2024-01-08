With Pathaan, Jawan, And Dunki, SRK Becomes First Hindi Superstar To Draw 8 Cr. Footfall In A Year

Shah Rukh Khan has indeed set his rule at the box office in 2023 with just three films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The superstar delivered two all-time grosses in a year for the first time in history. This has cemented him as the undisputed king of Bollywood. Well, the success spree is not just limited to the box office, the superstar has also created a phenomenon by drawing whooping 8 crore footfalls throughout the year, with Jawan contributing 3.93 Cr., Pathaan 3.20 Cr., and Dunki over 1 Cr. so far — becoming the first ever Hindi film actor to do so.

Not only did he deliver two all-time grosses in 2023 – Pathaan and Jawan – but also achieved the unthinkable with a third hit, Dunki, making him the first superstar ever to have all three releases cross the coveted 500 Cr. in the domestic market and 1,000 Cr. worldwide mark in a single year. Looking at the three films, Starting the year with a bang, Pathaan raked in 524 Cr. nett (Hindi) and 545 Cr. nett (all languages) in India, and a stellar 1055 Cr. worldwide including a record-breaking 49.25 million USD overseas. Pathaan continues to reign supreme as the highest-grossing Indian film internationally. Whereas Jawan was released in June, the highest-grossing Hindi film ever with a whopping 643 Cr. nett collection in India across all languages. 580 Cr. of this came from the Hindi version alone, another record for Hindi cinema. Then, the superstar hit the hat trick with Dunki, in December and collected 410 Cr. worldwide in just 13 days, the film is projected to reach 460 Xe. or more by the end of its run.

