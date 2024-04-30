Popular Korean Singer Baek Ah Yeon Announces Pregnancy

Seoul: Baek Ah Yeon has announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

On April 30, the singer personally revealed the news of her pregnancy to fans on Instagram with photos of her sonogram. Baek Ah Yeon also wrote, “Hello, everyone! A precious little angel has arrived like a gift to our family! I couldn’t tell you in advance, but half of this 10-month journey is already done, and in 5 months, we’ll meet the baby!”

She continued, “Becoming a mom for the first time ever is even more amazing and profound than I imagined, and I’ve been experiencing it every day (feat. thank you, mom). The baby’s nickname is ‘Yongyong,’ and she’s a daughter. While living healthy for Yongyong, I’ll make sure to keep singing my songs for you! Thank you.”

Baek Ah Yeon tied the knot with her non-celebrity husband in August of 2023.