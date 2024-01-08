Four More NCC Units To Be Raised In J&K And Ladakh; Raksha Mantri Approves Proposal

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to raise four more National Cadet Corps (NCC) Units in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The approval includes one Mixed Army Battalion each at Udhampur (J&K), Kupwara (J&K) and Kargil (Ladakh), and one Air Squadron at Udhampur (J&K).

Resultantly, in addition to the existing 27,870 cadets, the strength in J&K and Ladakh will increase by 12,860, which is a 46.1% rise. Currently, the Directorate has two Group Headquarters, with a total of 10 NCC Units, covering all the three geographical regions.

The expansion will boost the morale of the youth in the region, who will contribute significantly to nation building.