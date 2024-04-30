Get ready for musical feast with first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, coming tomorrow in six languages

Ever since the glimpse of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was released, the fans and audiences couldn’t stop raving about the lavish teaser of the Allu Arjun starrer. The Mass Jathaara look of Allu Arjun as Pushpa promises a commercial potboiler. The glimpse dropped on the occasion of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s birthday has taken the digital world by storm. Following the teaser release, the makers announced the release of their first single, ‘Pushpa Pushpa’, on May 1, 2024.

After the announcement, the makers were waiting for exciting new updates from the film, and in a recent exciting update, the makers announced the release of the first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ in six languages, which include Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Announcing the news, the makers dropped a new poster featuring Allu Arjun in his massiest avatar

Sensational song ✅🔥🔥

#Pushpa2FirstSingle out tomorrow at 5.04 PM in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali.

#PushpaPushpa chant all the way 💥💥

A Rockstar @thisisdsp Musical 🎵

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024..”

The news is sure to take the madness to a double level among the masses. The mind-blowing avatar of impactful superstar Allu Arjun with his trademark attitude in the poster is attention-drawing. With this news, the makers also confirmed the release of the film in Bengali, making it the first pan-Indian film to arrive in the regional language.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audiences.