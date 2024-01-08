Team Fighter Drops ‘Heer Aasmani’: A Heart-Pounding Anthem

Brace yourselves for a sonic revelation! The anticipation surrounding the release of the much-awaited movie ‘Fighter’ continues to escalate as Team Fighter unveils the adrenaline-pumping anthem, ‘Heer Aasmani.’ The anthem resonates with pulsating beats that stir the soul and honour the valiant men and women of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The song stands as a testament to the unswerving passion and dedication of IAF officers who secure our skies and protect the nation. With lyrics that weave a narrative of their deep-rooted love for the skies, ‘Heer Aasmani’ encapsulates the relentless pursuit and commitment that fuels these guardians in their tireless endeavor to defend our airspace.

Siddharth Anand shares, “Heer Aasmani is a track that’s dedicated to the special Squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an Air Force Pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground.”

“Heer Aasmani has a very unique flavour. My vision was to have a song that is modern in presentation but has rustic vocals. The song beautifully came together, complete with an addictive guitar riff along with rooted vocals by B Praak. The end result is an unexpected synergy of music forms coming together in a soulful rendition.”

Composed by Vishal & Sheykhar, with lyrics penned by Kumaar, and sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and B Praak, ‘Heer Aasmani’ sets the perfect tone as the anthem song for Fighter!

‘Fighter’ promises to be more than just a movie; it’s a tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and determination of our IAF warriors, showcasing their remarkable stories and the unbreakable bond they share with the skies they protect. As January 25th, 2024, approaches, the nation braces itself for an extraordinary cinematic journey that encapsulates the true essence of bravery, patriotism, and the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force.

