Winter sets in Odisha! Night temperatures drop in several places 

Bhubaneswar: Winter in Odisha has begun to set in. Temperature has started decreasing during the night time. With this, winter season in the state is likely to intensify in the coming weeks.

Currently, several areas across the state night time temperature is being recorded below 15 degree Celsius. In the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature of 13 degree Celsius was recorded in Koraput. Similarly, night-time temperatures in other areas of Odisha were recorded as follows: 14 degree Celsius in Udayagiri, 15 degree Celsius in Daringbadi, 15.3 degree Celsius in Kirei, and 15.5 degree Celsius in Phulbani.

Despite cold waves, temperature not to drop much in the month of November in Odisha, predicted the Regional MeT Centre in Odisha.

Reportedly, the effect of winter will reduce this month. The Regional Meteorological Center has predicted higher than normal temperatures in November.