Cuttack liquor shop fined Rs 20L for charging Rs 10 above MRP

Cuttack: A foreign liquor off-shop at Ramdaspur under Barang police limits was fined Rs 20 lakh and sealed indefinitely by the excise department for selling items over the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).The fine was levied by the consumer court in Cuttack.

A consumer from the CDA area in Cuttack purchased liquor from the shop. However, after being charged Rs 10 more than the MRP, the consumer decided to file a complaint against the liquor shop at the consumer court.Hearing the complaint, the consumer court levied a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the shop. Apart from that, the excise department also sealed the shop for an indefinite period.

It is further worth mentioning that, the Cuttack Excise Superintendent Debashish Patel said that, “Strict action will be taken against such incidents.” He further added that the liquor shop will be fined, and that a case will be filed against that shopkeeper.