Delhi air quality turns ‘hazardous’

Delhi: The air quality in Delhi turned ‘hazardous’ on Thursday. According to the details, Delhi’s Mundka area topped the chart with the air quality index at 616.

The entire NCR is largely dotted with Maroon flags, which signifies ‘hazardous’ air quality.

Low wind speed and continuous stubble burning in Punjab have been the major reasons for the dropping of air quality levels.

On Wednesday, the air quality in Delhi remained in the “very poor” category for the fifth consecutive day, as the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 357 at 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s data.

The same day, the Delhi High Court told the forest department it was responsible for the capital’s air quality and must take steps to ensure that the Air Quality Index (AQI) here improves.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, while dealing with issues of the creation of an alternative forest in Delhi and filling up vacancies in the department, remarked that children were suffering from asthma due to breathing polluted air.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday said it has allocated Rs 20 lakh per zone for taking measures to combat air pollution in the city, which has been witnessing deteriorating air quality for a week now.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.