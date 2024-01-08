Wild Bears Spark Panic Among Villagers In Koraput’s Jeypore

Koraput: A pack of four wild bears have created panic among villagers in Jeypore block of Koraput district for the last two days.

The bears were spotted roaming day and night on the roads near Sindhigam, Hadia and Putra villages. The movement of wild bears near the human settlements has caused fear among the villagers. The villages wear a deserted look before the sunset nowadays.

People who used to commute on these road stretches have to take other long routes due to fear of bear attacks. Unable to return to their native places, some are taking shelter in other villages at night.

Reportedly, the forest department personnel are trying to drive the bears back into the wild. The villagers have been advised not to approach the bears for their own safety.