DGCA Revises Flight Duty Time Limitations For Safer Skies
New Delhi: India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday introduced changes to the flight duty time limitations (FDTL) including more rest for pilots, redefining night duty and mandating airlines to file regular fatigue reports.
The updated FDTL regulations are effective immediately, and airline operators must comply with the revisions by June 1, 2024. This timeline allows operators sufficient time to adapt to the changes, considering logistical aspects, system adjustments, and consequential arrangements resulting from the amended FDTL regulations.
A bunch of much-awaited reforms in Flight Duty Time Limitations for our pilots has come through.
After in-depth analysis of pilot rosters, fatigue-related reports and direct feedback from pilots, we have introduced revised “FDTL Regulations” that include, increased rest…
— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 8, 2024
