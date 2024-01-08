DGCA Revises Flight Duty Time Limitations For Safer Skies

New Delhi: India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday introduced changes to the flight duty time limitations (FDTL) including more rest for pilots, redefining night duty and mandating airlines to file regular fatigue reports.

The updated FDTL regulations are effective immediately, and airline operators must comply with the revisions by June 1, 2024. This timeline allows operators sufficient time to adapt to the changes, considering logistical aspects, system adjustments, and consequential arrangements resulting from the amended FDTL regulations.

According to the official statement released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the DGCA used a data-driven approach by collecting and analysing extensive pilot rosters and fatigue reports from airline operators. The study identified key areas contributing to fatigue, such as the maximum flight duty period, night duty, weekly rest period, and flight duty period extension.

The revised FDTL regulations have been crafted based on comprehensive data analysis and feedback from stakeholders, including airline operators, pilot associations, and individuals. International best practices, as observed by FAA (USA) and EASA (EU), have also informed the amendments, considering India’s specific operating environment.

“A bunch of much-awaited reforms in Flight Duty Time Limitations for our pilots has come through. After in-depth analysis of pilot rosters, fatigue-related reports and direct feedback from pilots, we have introduced revised “FDTL Regulations” that include, increased rest periods, redefining night duty, and regular fatigue reports to be shared by airlines,” Scindia said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.