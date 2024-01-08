Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire Mints 703 Crores At Global Box Office

Unquestionably, one of the largest content creators in Indian movies is Hombale Films. The top production company has brought a range of content, such as the international hit Kantara and KGF Chapters 1 and 2, to general audiences. Adding another feather to the cap, their newly released ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ has demonstrated the production house’s ability to captivate the masses. Since its December 21st release, the action drama directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas has received unwavering love and admiration from viewers and fans worldwide and has also continued to write history.

The film is an unstoppable force at the ticket window and even in the third week, it remains the audience’s first choice at the box office. The historic run of the film continues its glory with pride and it has earned the whooping 700 crores at the worldwide box office. Even after the massive accomplishment, it is in no mood to slow down and is ensuring a healthy run in the coming days.

The break-up of the collection till seventeen days stands as mentioned below:

Rs 550 crore gross India

Rs 153 crore gross Overseas

Rs 703 crore gross Worldwide

(All India Hindi Rs 177 crore Nett and Rs 208 crore gross)

Adding yet another feather to its ever-rising success, the film has won the prestigious ‘Film Of The Year’ award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. At the DPFI Awards 2024, the film emerged as the unbeatable champion, leaving an indelible mark on the grand cinematic landscape. The award is a testament to the film’s impact on both critics and audiences alike, solidifying its place in the pantheon of cinematic excellence. Also, recently, the makers hosted an intimate bash for the film to cherish the success of the film at the global market.

Talking about the film, it gave the fans and the audiences a never before seen visuals with once in a lifetime cinematic experience, and the action-packed drama that glued them to their seats. From the critics to the masses, everyone raved about the action-packed avatar of Prabhas, the storytelling of Prashanth Neel, and the intriguing world of Khansaar, which makes it an international standards film from the production house and emerged as one of the biggest global blockbusters of the year 2023.

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its Blockbuster in worldwide cinemas.