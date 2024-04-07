UK Man Stabs Wife to Death, Chops Body into Over 200 Pieces

New Delhi: Nicholas Metson, a 28-year-old man from the UK stabbed his wife Holly Bramley to death, chopped her body parts into over 200 pieces and later disposed of her remains in the River Whitam with the help of a friend, Joshua Hancock.

Metson confessed to committing the crime on Friday of the brutal murder of his wife, Bramley, in March 2023. He had a history of cruelty towards animals and previous convictions for offences against former partners in 2013, 2016, and 2017. However, Mertson did not provide a motive for the murder. The couple, who were married in 2021, was reportedly on the brink of separation.

The discovery of Bramley’s remains was made by a walker who noticed plastic bags floating in the river. Police divers subsequently recovered a total of 224 body parts. The murder reportedly took place in the couple’s bedroom, with the dismemberment occurring in the bathroom.

Following the murder, Metson withdrew £50 from his bank account and googled “What benefits do I get if my wife has died” and “Can someone haunt me after they die”.

During the police search of the house, officers found signs of redecoration, a strong smell of ammonia, and bloodstains on the floor. Metson even joked with the officers that his wife might be “hiding under the bed”. Later the police found the CCTV footage from the building which showed Metson using the lift to move bags from his flat.

The mother of the deceased stated that the family was left in “unimaginable pain” due to the heinous nature of the murder. She also revealed that Metson’s controlling behaviour had prevented them from seeing their daughter for years prior to her death.