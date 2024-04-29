Palestinian Flag Raised At Harvard As Protests Intensify At US Universities

Washington: Pro-Palestine protests continued to swell at college campuses in the US as authorities arrested around 275 people over the weekend. The demonstrations that began at Columbia University in New York more than a week ago have since spread rapidly.

Pro-Palestine protests at US universities, triggered by Israel’s war against Hamas, spread over the weekend as police crackdowns and arrests continued into another week.

Protesters at Harvard University raised a Palestinian flag at the Ivy League school in a spot usually reserved for the US flag. They also unfurled an enormous Palestinian flag from a top-floor window at the Washington Hilton Hotel, the venue of the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

The Israel-Hamas war broke out after Hamas operatives staged an unprecedented attack on Israeli towns on October 7 and left around 1,170 people dead. They also took roughly 250 people hostage.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has since then killed more than 34,00 people in Gaza.