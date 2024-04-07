Over 73K applications received on EC’s Suvidha Portal; more than 44,600 requests approved

Nearly 11,200 requests had been rejected which is 15% of the total requests received and 10,819 applications cancelled as were invalid or duplicate. Rest of the applications are under process as per the details available till April 7, 2024.

New Delhi: In a span of just 20 days, since the announcement of elections and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) becoming operational, the Suvidha platform received an impressive 73,379 permission requests from political parties and candidates, of which 44,626 requests (60%) had been approved.

Maximum requests were received from Tamil Nadu (23,239) followed by West Bengal (11,976) and Madhya Pradesh (10,636). Minimum requests received from Chandigarh (17), Lakshadweep (18) and Manipur (20). State wise applications received are placed at Annexure A.

The Suvidha portal is a technological solution developed by ECI to ensure a level playing-field upholding the democratic principles of free, fair and transparent elections. Demonstrating an impressive track record, the Suvidha Portal streamlined the process of obtaining and acting upon requests for permissions and facilities from political parties and candidates during the election period.

​​​​​​​Recognizing the importance of the election campaign period, where parties and candidates engage in activities to reach out to voters, the Suvidha Portal caters to a diverse range of permission requests transparently on the First in First Out principle. It caters to permissions for organising rallies, opening temporary party offices, door-to-door canvassing, video vans, helicopters, obtaining vehicle permits, distributing pamphlets.

About SUVIDHA Portal- Critical Application to ECI IT Ecosystem

Accessible through the Suvidha Portal (https://suvidha.eci.gov.in ), political parties and candidates can seamlessly submit permission requests online from anywhere, at any time. Additionally, offline submission options are available to ensure inclusivity and equal opportunity for all stakeholders.

Supported by a robust IT platform, managed by nodal officers across various state departments, the Suvidha Portal facilitates efficient processing of permission requests. Suvidha also has a companion app that enables applicants to track the status of their requests in real time, adding further convenience and transparency to the process. The App is available on IoS and Android platforms.

The Suvidha Platform not only enhances the efficiency of the election process but also ensures transparency by providing real-time tracking of applications, status updates, timestamped submissions, and communication via SMS. Furthermore, the permission data available on the portal serves as a valuable resource for scrutinising election expenditures, contributing to greater accountability and integrity in the electoral process.

With the Suvidha Platform, the Election Commission of India reaffirms its commitment to facilitate a fair, efficient, and transparent electoral environment, where all political parties and candidates have equal access to the necessary permissions and clearances.

