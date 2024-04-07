BLACKPINK’s ‘Ice Cream’ Becomes Their 6th Full-Group MV To Hit 900 Million Views

Seoul: BLACKPINK’s music video for their Selena Gomez collab “Ice Cream” surpassed 900 million views on YouTube, making it their sixth official group music video to do so after “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Last,” and “How You Like That.”

BLACKPINK originally released the music video for “Ice Cream” on August 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over three years, seven months, and nine days to hit the 900 million mark.