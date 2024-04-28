Indian Navy Rescues Panama Flagged Oil Tanker After Houthi Attack

New Delhi: In response to a missile attack by Houthi militants, the Indian Navy promptly came to the rescue of a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker, MV Andromeda Star. The tanker had 30 crew members on board, including 22 Indians. The incident took place on April 26, and the Indian Navy’s destroyer, INS Kochi, was quick to ensure the safety of all crew members.

The US Central Command reported that the Houthi militants, backed by Iran, fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Red Sea, targeting the merchant vessel Maisha and MV Andromeda Star. The MV Andromeda Star, managed by Seychelles, suffered minor damage in the attack.

The Indian Navy on X said, “A mission deployed Indian Naval destroyer INS Kochi responded to a maritime security incident involving the attack on Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MV Andromeda Star on April 26”.

The Indian Navy’s intervention involved the INS Kochi intercepting the vessel and carrying out an aerial survey using helicopter operations to evaluate the situation. Furthermore, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was dispatched to perform a residual risk assessment.

“A total of 30 crew including 22 Indian nationals are reported to be safe and the vessel is continuing its scheduled transit to the next port,” it said.

A Mission deployed Indian Naval Destroyer #INSKochi responded to a #maritimesecurity incident involving attack on Panama flagged crude oil tanker MV Andromeda Star PM 26 Apr 24.

The MV was intercepted by #IndianNavy warship & an aerial recce by helo was undertaken to assess the… pic.twitter.com/nh5qfVOQMy — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 28, 2024

The swift action of the Indian Navy ship reiterates the commitment and resolve of the Navy in safeguarding the seafarers plying through the region, the statement added.