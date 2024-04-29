World’s Largest International Airport To Be Built In Dubai With Rs 2.9 Lakh Cr Project

Dubai: Dubai is set to become home to the world’s largest airport, named Al Maktoum International Airport.

On Sunday, Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, granted permission for the new passenger terminal. He stated that Dubai will have the world’s biggest airport, developed as a global hub.

The construction of the airport will cost approximately $35 billion, or about Rs 2.9 lakh crore. The airport will feature five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates. Its capacity will accommodate an annual footfall of 260 million passengers.

“Today, we approved the designs for the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, and commencing construction of the building for AED 128 billion as part of Dubai Aviation Corporation’s strategy,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on the X platform, formerly Twitter.