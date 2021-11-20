Two Poachers Electrocuted To Death In Trap Set For Wild Boars In Boudh Forest

Boudh: Two poachers were electrocuted to death after stumbling on an electric trap laid for wild boars at Kurukuch village under Baghiapada forest range in Boudh district.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the duo had gone for poaching when they accidentally came in contact with a live wire-trap set to capture wild boars. The duo died of electrocution on the spot.

On being informed, the forest personnel reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.