Gambling Den Busted In Bhubaneswar, 7 Arrested

Bhubaneswar: Police busted a gambling den with the arrest of seven gamblers and seizure of cash from their possession at Kaliya Nagar in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar.

The arrestees have been identified as Prakash Pradhan (26), Rabindra Gouda (35), Ganesh Behera, Ram Pradhan, Dasarathi Bisoi (35), Niranjan Patra (40), and Ajit Patra (36).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police raided the gambling den and apprehended seven gamblers from the spot. The cops also seized Rs 29,000, 110 cards, three mobile phones, and two bikes from them.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard.

