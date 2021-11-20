Heavy Rain Ravages Andhra Pradesh; 17 Dead, Over 100 Feared Missing

Tirupati: As many as 17 people were reported dead and over 100 are feared missing in flash floods following incessant rains in several places of Andhra Pradesh.

As many as three children and an aged woman died in the Kadiri town of Anantapur district after an old 3-story building collapsed due to heavy rains late at night. Operation is underway to rescue 4 people still trapped inside the debris, the police said.

Visuals from the temple town of Tirupati show hundreds of pilgrims trapped in massive floods. Ghat road and walkways to Tirumala Hills that houses the temple have been closed.

The Swarnamukhi river on the outskirts of Tirupati is flooded and the reservoirs are overflowing. Many people have been reported to be stuck in the floods. Three state transport buses have been marooned and 12 could not be rescued.

National and state disaster relief teams have been deployed to handle the situation and rescue operations are in full swing.

The floods have damaged the roads at many places and rail, road and air traffic have been hit. The Rayalaseema region is worst affected. Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantpur districts in the state have been affected.