Two Motorcyclists Killed In Head-On Collision In Deogarh

Deogarh: Two persons died and another was critically injured in a head-on collision between two bikes at Mardanga Chhak under Barkote police station limits of Deogarh district.

According to reports, two persons were traveling on a bike from Balani village chhak towards Barkote while another person was traveling from Barkot towards Rourkela this afternoon when the motorcyclists dashed into each other.

As a result, two persons who were driving the bikes died on the spot while another youth who was riding a pillion was seriously injured. The injured person was immediately admitted to Barkote Hospital.

One of the deceased has been identified as Chintamani Sahu, son of Kshireshwar Sahu of Balani village in Barkote. However, the identity of the other deceased person is yet to be ascertained.

On intimation, Barkote police reached the spot and started the investigation.