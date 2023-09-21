Puri Police Impounds 9 Bikes With Modified Silencers

Puri: In a special drive against reckless motorcyclists, Puri police on Thursday impounded nine motorcycles for making a thumping and loud sound and seized the modified silencers.

Puri police have taken strict action against the vehicle drivers for causing noise pollution and nuisance.

A total of 9 vehicles have been seized and the police have removed the modified silencers.

The special drive will continue for the next few days and the Puri police are keeping a close watch on reckless driving and people creating loud noise.

In the last three months, several cases of ‘drink and drive’ have been registered by the Puri police, while Rs 3.15 lakhs have been collected as fines for various traffic violations, informed Puri City DSP Prashant Kumar Sahu in a press conference.

Puri Town Police Station IIC Sunil Kumar Pradhan and Traffic Police Station IIC Sangita Das were also present.