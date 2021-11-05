Two Minor Girls Drown In Pond In Koraput

Koraput: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Gaipadar village of Mathapoda panchayat under Baipariguda police limits in Koraput district today.

According to reports, five-year-old Nandini Khila and four-year-old Mangaldei Golari of Gaipadar village as usual along with their friends had gone to bathe in the pond near their village in the afternoon today.

Following heavy rain yesterday, the pond was overflowing. No sooner had the kids stepped into the pond to take bath, they drowned.

One being informed, Firemen from Baipariguda rushed to the spot and have fished out the bodies of the minor girls from the pond.

The Officer-in-charge of Ramgiri police outpost has reached the spot and is investigating the matter.