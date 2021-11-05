Odisha’s First Millet Shakti Outlet At Krushi Bhawan Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: A Millet Shakti outlet was inaugurated at Krushi Bhawan premise by Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resource Development, Higher Education in presence of Commissioner cum Secretary, Dept. of Ag & FE, Director, Agriculture and Food Production, Director, Director, Horticulture, Soil conservation and watershed Development, and other officers of the Department.

Shaktimayee SHG Federation supported by Department of Mission Shakti will manage the outlet and serve many millets-based snacks and dry items for officers and visitors of Krushi Bhavan. Ragi cookies in multiple flavors like Jeera, kalajeera, milk, kaju, sugar free etc. Ragi muffin, Ragi khurma, Ragi Mixture, Ragi Murukku, Ragi / Jowar Laddus, Ragi flour, Jowar flour, Suan rice, Kangu rice, Tea, Coffee etc.

This outlet is a joint initiative of Odisha Millets Mission and Mission Shakti. It is part of creating awareness on millet consumption and promoting millets-based enterprises. This outlet is first in office space to provide millets-based value-added products available for consumers. Many other outlets shall be initiated in school, college, hospital, and office premises based on the success and demand of this outlet.

This is an attempt to bring back millets-based products in day today life of people and increase consumption.

Similarly, A Cafeteria was also inaugurated in the premises of Krushi Bhawan today by Minister Dr. Sahoo. Being leased out on annual tender the Cafeteria is to be operated by Jayakamal Catering Service which will cater to the food requirement of the employees of Krushi Bhawan, the Meetings and other programmes there. Minister Dr. Sahoo hoped that the Cafeteria will provide food at a reasonable price in a hygienic atmosphere.