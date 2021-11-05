Youth Caught By Locals During Minor Girl’s Abduction Bid In Keonjhar, Handed Over To Police

Anandpur: A youth has been arrested and forwarded to the court on charges of attempting to forcibly abduct a minor girl from Sujunapala village under Anandapur Police limits of Keonjhar district.

According to reports, Rajendra Dehuri (31), of Barigaon under Ghasipura police station limits, reached Sujunapala village on Wednesday night at around 8.30 pm. He then started hurling abuses in front of the minor girl’s house and tried to abduct her by brandishing a sharp weapon.

On hearing the commotion, alert neighbours came to rescue and overpowered the youth foiling his abduction bid. Later, he was handed over to the police.

Anandapur police registered a case (232/21) under relevant Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and forwarded the accused to the court, informed ASI Silu Mallick.