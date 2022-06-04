Two Brothers Beat Father To Death Over Family Dispute

Sundergarh: A man was beaten to death by his two sons over a family dispute at Raniberna village under Chandipur police limits of Sundergarh district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Mangara Bhumij.

According to reports, Mangara Bhumij had remarried after the death of his first wife. Mangara used to have confrontation with two sons from his first marriage, frequently. The situation took an ugly turn on Friday night after an altercation broke out between the father and the sons.

In a fit of rage, Sibaram and Gourang beat their father with a wooden plank resulting in his death on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.