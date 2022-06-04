Bullet Train Derails In China; One Killed, Several Injured

Beijing: One person was killed while several passengers sustained injuries after two coaches of a bullet train derailed in China’s Guizhou Province due to a mudslide.

According to reports, the bullet train D2809 was running from China’s South Western Guiyang province to the Southern province of Guangzhou when the two carriages derailed due to a sudden mudslide at Rongjiang station.

All injured passengers were sent to a local hospital, and the other 136 passengers have been rescued. The on-site rescue work is in full swing, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Rongjiang station is located in Guizhou’s Rongjiang county and is a third-class station managed by the Chengdu Bureau of China Railway.