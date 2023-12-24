Truck Hits Auto-Rickshaw In Boudh, One Dead, 2 Critical

Boudh: One person was killed, and two others sustained critical injuries as an eicher truck cillided with an Auto-rickshaw near Harabhanga bus stand in Boudh district.

As per reports, the road mishap occurred while the two vehicles collided with each other at the bus stand area. As a result, one person inside the auto died on the spot. while the two others were seriously injured.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital. They are said to be in critical conditions.