One Killed, 8 Injured After Bus Crashes into Several Vehicles In Gujarat

Gujarat: One person was killed and eight others sustained critical injuries after a bus crashed into several vehicles in Surat.

The incident occurred last night when a speeding bus hit other vehicles on the road. The bus driver lost control over the wheels and rammed into the vehicles due to its high speed. As a result, one person lost his life, and eight others were seriously injured.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. They are said to be in critical conditions. On intimation, the police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.