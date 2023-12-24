‘Patha Utsav’ returns to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The residents of Bhubaneswar had a blast on Sunday as the street festival, ‘Patha Utsav’ returned to the city and it was the first event of this year.

The entire stretch of road from Master Canteen to Ram Mandir was buzzing with activities with scores of people from the smart city attending a number of events during the Patha Utsav.

Scores of people thronged the venue in large numbers and made the event a grand success. The Patha Utsav is being organised to promote the message of staying fit and keeping the city clean.