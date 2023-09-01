Timer Bomb Seized From Talcher MLA’s Premises In Angul

Angul: A timer bomb was found on the office premises of Talcher MLA Brajakishore Pradhan in Nadira district in Odisha’s Angul district on Friday morning. Unidentified miscreants planted the bomb in front of MLA’s Talcher’s Bharatpur camp gate.

Close associates of the MLA spotted the bomb this morning and informed Pradhan, who immediately informed the police.

A team from the Colliery police arrived at the scene and sealed the area. Later, an investigation was launched by a scientific team.