Paramanik Darshan in Puri Srimandir to resume soon

Puri: Paramanik darshan (ticketed darshan) of Holy trinity-Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at Srimandir in Puri will resume soon.

Following the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)’s financial sub-committee meeting on Thursday, Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das informed that a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared prior to taking a call on allowing Paramanik darshan of the deities.

Paramanik darshan has been stopped at Srimandir since 2016 following the ban on entry of devotees inside the sanctum sanctorum.