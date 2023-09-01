Jawan Advance Booking open: Get your tickets for the biggest action-entertainer!

Mumbai: Finally, the day has arrived when the audience can finally get their tickets booked for the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Yesterday, the makers left the nation in a frenzy by releasing the action-packed trailer that totally blew away everyone’s mind and is still trending across social media.

This has raised the bar of excitement for the opening of the advance booking windows of Jawan and without much delay the time has come when the audience can finally able to get their tickets for the film.

Aapki aur meri bekraari khatam huyi!

Advance Bookings for Jawan are now live.

So Book your tickets now! https://t.co/B5xelUahHO#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/BLqKfzrsnD — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 1, 2023

Prominent fan clubs of SRK have already planned nation wide celebrations which will unfold once the advance booking opens!

Jawan advance booking windows opened today from 10 AM across the nation. Fans from different parts of the nation have been awaiting this day ever since the release of Jawan’s exhilarating prevue and now they can finally able to get their tickets reserved for this action-filled ride.

Looking at the tremendous buzz and madness for the film among the masses, it’s easy to predict that box office is going to witness a never seen before storm and records are about to create history.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.