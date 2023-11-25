Three killed as car crashes into bike in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: At least three people were killed after a car crashed into a bike in Nayagarh district on Saturday.

The deceased have not been identified yet. The incident took place at Subalaya chhak under Daspalla police limits in Nayagarh district.

According to the reports, the car was on its way to Puri from Chhattishgarh. At Subalaya chhak it crashed into a bike. Two of the bikers died on the spot. The locals rushed the critically injured person to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On being informed the police reached the spot and rescued the dead bodies. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.