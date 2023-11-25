Two injured in bomb attack in Ganjam

Ganjam: At least two people sustained critical injuries after crude bombs were hurled in a village in Ganjam district.

The incident took place in Haripur village of Khallikot area in Ganjam.

It is suspected that the bomb was hurled due to previous enmity. However the actual reason has not been ascertained yet.

The critically injured persons have been admitted to the hospital. The police on receiving information reached the spot and arrested one accused in this connection while, another one accused has been fled from the village.