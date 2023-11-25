Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan snaps at Khanzaadi, tells her to leave the house

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 17’ host and actor Salman Khan is dissappointed with Khanzaadi. In the upcoming episode, the rapper will get into a massive arguement with co-housemate, Jigna Vora. The official Instagram handle of Colors TV shared a new promo in which Salman is seen asking Khanzaadi to quit the show if she wishes to.

In a new promo of the upcoming episode, Khanzaadi and Jigna can be seen arguing with each other, after the former claimed that Jigna commented on her physical health.

Khanzaadi complains to Salman and says, “Physical health k baare main nahi sun sakti (I can’t listen to comments about my physical health).” An irriated Salman then says, “Physical health k baare mein sirf tumne baatein ki hai (Only you talked about physical health).”

A teary-eyed Khanzaadi said that she wanted to go home. When Salman reiterated, she nodded in approval. In an irritated voice, the superstar then remarked, “Jaana hai toh jao (If you want to go, the go). Don’t try this with

me.”