Three Killed, 11 Injured In Two Separate Road Accidents In Odisha

Jharsuguda/ Balasore: At least three persons died and 11 were injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha on Sunday morning.

In the first incident, three motorbike riders were killed after Kolabira BJP mandal president Rajendra Dash’s car hit a motorbike on National Highway No. 46 at Kumudapali in Kolabira this morning. The deceased bike riders have been identified as Anjan Patel, his sister Anjali Patel and his niece Aniskha Patel. All three dead were residents of Kumudapali and were on their way to Jharsuguda when the car hit their motorbike from behind.

According to reports Kolabira BJP mandal president Rajendra Dash was also injured in the accident.

In another incident, at least 10 passengers were injured when a private bus hit another from behind on National Highway No. 60 near Velora Chhak under Basta police station limits in Balasore on Sunday morning.