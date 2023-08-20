DRDO’s drone crashes during trials in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

Karnataka: During a trial flight in a village of the Chitradurga district, Karnataka, a Tapas drone being developed by the DRDO crashed today on August 20. Defence officials have conveyed that the DRDO is currently briefing the Defence Ministry about this unfortunate incident. Furthermore, an investigation is underway to ascertain the precise causes behind the crash.

