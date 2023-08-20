Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi On Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Gandhi took to X, formerly Twitter and said, “Papa, the dreams you had for India overflow from these priceless memories. Your mark are my way – understanding the struggles and dreams of every Indian, listening to the voice of Mother India.”

पापा, आपकी आंखों में भारत के लिए जो सपने थे, इन अनमोल यादों से छलकते हैं। आपके निशान मेरा रास्ता हैं – हर हिंदुस्तानी के संघर्षों और सपनों को समझ रहा हूं, भारत मां की आवाज़ सुन रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/VqkbxoPP7l — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2023

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary from the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/OMXWIXR3m2 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

#WATCH | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at 'Veer Bhumi' in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/kajhf62T3Y — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary from the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. After paying tribute, Gandhi said that in Ladakh, the concern is that China has taken the land, and its army has entered the area. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that not an inch of land was taken away, but that is not true.

” Here, the concern is of course China has taken away the land…people have said that China’s army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away but PM said that not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here…”: Rahul Gandhi said, as quoted by ANI.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, at Veer Bhumi in Delhi.