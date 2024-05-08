This Summer, ShemarooMe Becomes the Ultimate Hub for the best of Gujarati Entertainment with Exclusive OTT Premieres of Vash, Lagan Special, and Kamthaan

As the mercury rises, ShemarooMe is all set to turn up the heat in the world of entertainment with the exclusive streaming of three superhit films this summer – ‘Vash,’ ‘Lagan Special,’ and ‘Kamthaan.’ Offering a delightful mix of genres to cater to every taste, these films promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats and glued to their screens.

Following the digital premiere of ‘Vash’ on ShemarooMe, gear up for the release of ‘Lagan Special’ in June, while ‘Kamthaan’ is slated to launch on the app soon. Expect the best of entertainment and performances from the leading stars of Gujarati Cinema, including Malhar Thakkar, Hitu Kanodia, Sanjay Goradia, Hiten Kumar, Janki Bodiwala, Niilam Panchal, Puja Joshi and many others.

Vash, recently released on ShemarooMe, is a gripping supernatural horror thriller film, directed by the acclaimed Krishnadev Yagnik starring Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia and Niilam Panchal in unforgettable roles. Having garnered acclaim not only in Gujarat but also across India, it transcends language barriers with its universal appeal. With a spine-chilling plot and haunting visuals, the Gujarati masterpiece is poised to be a major draw for fans of the thriller genre. Vash follows a blissful family whose tranquillity is shattered by the enigmatic Prataap (Hiten Kumar), leading to a battle between good and evil. Will they succumb to darkness, or will they rise to conquer evil?

Experience the magic of romance like never before with Lagan Special, a heartwarming family comedy-drama featuring the heartthrob of Gujarat, Malhar Thakar along with the talented Puja Joshi, and Mitra Gadhavi among others. Soon to be married, Shekhar & Suman’s lives hit a rough patch when Suman discovers Shekhar’s lack of feelings for her. With the wedding abruptly called off, Shekhar faces a daunting challenge to win back Suman’s trust. Filled with quirky characters and heartfelt performances, Lagan Special celebrates the power of love, sacrifice, and hope. Join the unforgettable journey of two souls as they navigate through the trials and tribulations of life, proving that true love conquers all.

Last but certainly not least, Comedy will take centre stage with Kamthaan, a laugh-out-loud extravaganza starring Hitu Kanodia, Sanjay Goradia, Arvind Vaidya, Darshan Jariwala, and a talented ensemble cast. Brace yourself for a whirlwind of chaos as a thief’s daring robbery sets off a chain of events that culminate in a hilarious game of chase with the police. Packed with witty humour and hilarious moments, Kamthaan guarantees non-stop entertainment for the entire family.

With Vash, Lagan Special, and Kamthaan, ShemarooMe is all set to redefine entertainment this summer. Whether you’re a fan of spine-tingling thrills, heartwarming dramas, or side-splitting comedies, ShemarooMe has got something for everyone. So, grab your popcorn, settle into your favourite spot on the couch, and get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience, only on ShemarooMe.