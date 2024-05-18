Kartik Aaryan Jets Off To Gwalior For The Biggest Trailer Launch Event Of ‘Chandu Champion’

The wait of the entire nation to witness the biggest trailer of the year ‘Chandu Champion’ is about to come end in very little time. The three posters released so far from Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan produced biggie starring Kartik Aaryan have jetted off with solid response and Kartik’s transformation has made the entire industry buzzing about it. While the poster has grabbed the eyeballs it is a trailer that is going to make noise.

The trailer launch event of Chandu Champion is going to be one of the biggest cinematic events the Indian Cinema will ever witness. Ever since it was revealed that superstar Kartik Aaryan will be travelling to his hometown Gwalior for the trailer launch, the excitement is palpable among everyone.

The day for the trailer launch is finally arrived and Indian Cinema’s very own champion aka Kartik Aaryan has left for Gwalior for the trailer launch of ‘Chandu Champion’. Besides Kartik Aaryan, filmmaker Kabir Khan and gutsy producer Sajid Nadiadwala will also attend the mega-launch event.

The filmmaker Kabir Khan took to his social media and shared a happy picture with Kartik Aaryan. The director jotted down the caption which says,

“The #ChanduChampion Bandgwaon begins to roll…

Off to Gwalior for the #TrailerLaunch @kartikaaryan”

‘Chandu Champion’ is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most awaited films coming this year. The posters have left everyone shocked and the biggest highlight is the three different looks of Kartik Aaryan, which shows his range as an actor and has kept the excitement soaring high to watch the masterpiece.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.