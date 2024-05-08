After Shaitaan’s OTT debut, check out 5 Supernatural Horror Hits to Stream Now

With Ajay Devgn’s latest supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, having hit Netflix for its OTT debut, horror fans were in for a spine-chilling treat. But why stop there? Dive deeper into the realm of supernatural scares with our handpicked selection of five must-watch horror thrillers. From ghostly apparitions to sinister secrets, these films promise to keep you glued to the edge of your seat. So, as you prepare to embark on a journey into the unknown, make sure to add these gripping tales to your watchlist for an unforgettable binge-watching experience.

Stree

Stree on Netflix is an unmissable supernatural horror thriller that combines spine-chilling suspense with uproarious comedy. Set in the town of Chanderi, it follows Vicky, a dressmaker, whose encounter with a mysterious woman unveils the haunting legend of Stree, a vengeful spirit who preys on men at night. Led by a talented cast including Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, and directed by Amar Kaushik, the film blends humour with horror as it unravels the dark secrets of the village. Whether you love comedy or thrillers, Stree promises an unforgettable cinematic experience that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

Vash

Vash on ShemarooMe is a gripping supernatural horror thriller you won’t want to miss. This Gujarati masterpiece, directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, tells the story of a tranquil family whose lives are disrupted by the enigmatic Prataap (played by Hiten Kumar). As their daughter Arya (Janki Bodiwala) falls under his spell, a battle between good and evil ensues. With stellar performances and haunting visuals, Vash keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as the family navigates Prataap’s sinister intentions. Don’t miss the chance to embark on this thrilling journey exclusively on ShemarooMe.

Pari

Pari on Prime Video is a captivating supernatural horror thriller that delves into the dark world of a superstitious cult in Bangladesh. Led by Anushka Sharma, the film explores the unsettling beliefs and practices of the cult dedicated to the demon Ifrit. Directed by Prosit Roy, “Pari” offers a mesmerizing narrative that delves into human psychology and belief systems, serving as a thought-provoking exploration of superstition and faith. With a talented cast and intense storyline, “Pari” is a must-watch for those seeking a chilling and thought-provoking cinematic experience. Don’t miss out on this gripping journey into the depths of human nature, exclusively on Prime Video.

Laxmi

Laxmii on Disney+Hotstar is a must-watch supernatural horror thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Led by a stellar cast including Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar, the film delves into the chilling tale of a murdered family, entwined with spine-tingling horror flashbacks and a gripping revenge plot. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, “Laxmii” follows Asif’s harrowing journey as he uncovers the truth behind his family’s tragedy, seeking vengeance against the forces of darkness. Packed with suspense, drama, and intense action, this electrifying thriller promises an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride from start to finish.

Bulbbul

Bulbbul on Prime Video is a captivating supernatural horror thriller that lures viewers into a world of mystery and power. Set in a village haunted by malevolent forces, it follows the transformation of a young bride into a formidable woman, concealing a dark past. With themes of feminism, treachery, and ancient beliefs, the series grips audiences in a quest for truth amidst supernatural murders. Led by a stellar cast and helmed by director Anvita Dutt Guptan, Bulbbul promises suspenseful storytelling and compelling performances. For those seeking immersive thrills and thought-provoking narratives, Bulbbul is a must-watch.