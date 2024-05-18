Kartik Aaryan and Chandu Chanpion Team Receive Grand Welcome In Gwalior Ahead Of The Trailer Launch Today

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and the team of Chandu Champion received a welcome upon their arrival in the Superstar’s hometown Gwalior, where fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate his homecoming and to show their support for his upcoming film, “Chandu Champion.” The much-anticipated trailer launch of the film is set to take place in Gwalior today, marking a significant moment in the actor’s career and a proud moment for the city.

The streets of Gwalior were filled with enthusiastic fans, holding banners and chanting Kartik’s name, as he made his way through the city. The actor, visibly moved by the warm reception, took time to greet his fans, sign autographs, and pose for selfies. Dressed casually yet stylishly, Kartik’s charm was on full display, much to the delight of his admirers.

The trailer launch event is scheduled to take place at the city’s Roop Singh Stadium, where Kartik will be joined by co-stars and the film’s director. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the “Chandu Champion” trailer, which is expected to offer a glimpse into Kartik’s most shocking transformation and the film’s gripping storyline. The excitement in Gwalior is palpable, as the city celebrates one of its own making waves in the film industry.