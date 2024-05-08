Rockstar DSP’s ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ song from Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’ records the fastest 50 million views!

‘Pushpa Pushpa’ song from Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has created a storm ever since it was released. From the hook steps to the music, everything about this song is a screaming chartbuster, and it has become one for all the right reasons. The song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP, is trending on social media and has made a record of being the fastest song to reach 50 million views in six languages in a matter of days, which solidifies the fact that the National award-winning music composer is set to deliver yet another blockbuster album!

The song has amped up the excitement about the film’s release, which is scheduled for August 15. The irresistible beats and infectious hook step have already inspired thousands of reels and trends since its release. Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, “Allu Arjun+DSP= record alert!”, while another fan declared that the film will break previous box office records and earn Rs 2000 crore.

While the anticipation around ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has reached a new height post the song’s release, DSP fans are in for a treat this year as he has several other movies in his line-up. He is composing music for Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’, Ram Charan’s next which is tentatively titled ‘RC 17’, Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’, Dhanush’s ‘Kubera’, Vishal’s ‘Rathnam’, and Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’.