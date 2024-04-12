Temperature likely to rise by 6-8 degree Celsius in next 4 days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Temperature across Odisha is likely to rise by 6-8 degree Celsius, predicted the weather department.

IMD has predicted the return of hotter days again with the rise in day temperature by 6-8 degree Celsius in the next four days. The weather department’s latest report suggests that the maximum temperature is mostly likely to spike to over 35-40 degree Celsius by coming Monday.

The temperature may reach 44 degrees by April 17, informed Umashankar Das, senior scientist at IMD’s regional centre in Bhubaneswar.

“After April 13, the temperature will start increasing and may reach 43-44 degrees by April 17. Higher humidity will remain in the coastal regions,” Das said.