‘J&K assembly polls soon, statehood to be restored,’ says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a star campaigner for Union minister Jitendra Singh, addressed an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Friday, April 12, amid tight security.

Jitendra Singh is eyeing a third term as an MP from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Four years after its abrogation, Article 370 has taken centre stage in the election campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Udhampur Lok Sabha seat is seeing a triangular contest with the Congress fielding Choudhary Lal Singh and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) pitting three-time ex-MLA GM Saroori against BJP’s Jitendra Singh.

Voting in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on April 19.