Surat Police Nabs Ganja Smuggler From Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown by Surat Police, cops nabbed a ganja smuggler from Odisha and has forwarded him to court.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Pandi.

According to available information, Sunil and his associate Anil Pandi were allegedly running a ganja smuggling racket. The duo used to send ganja consignments worth rupees crores from Odisha to Gujarat and several other states.

Acting on a tip-off and later with the assist of mobile tracking, Surat police conducted a raid and nabbed Sunil from Odisha.

Meanwhile, a manhunt to nab Anil is on.