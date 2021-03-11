Olive ridleys return to Odisha beach for nesting

Kendrapara: The endangered Olive Ridley female turtles have started arriving at the Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara district to lay eggs.

The annual mass nesting of these delicate marine species began on Tuesday night in Nasi-2 beach of the Gahirmatha nesting ground. The number of female turtles that crawled onto the beach to dig pits by flippers and lay eggs was on a lesser scale.

Arribada, a Spanish term that describes the unique natural heritage of millions of these marine species converging on the nesting ground for laying eggs.

To ensure the safety of turtle eggs, a 600 metre net barricade has been installed along the casiruanna forest cover that is close to nesting ground. Wildlife staff are on the round-the-clock vigil to keep the predators like jackals, hyena and wild dogs at bay.

The olive ridley turtle is considered the most abundant sea turtle in the world, with an estimated 800,000 nesting females annually. The olive ridley is globally distributed in the tropical regions of the South Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. They are listed as vulnerable in the IUCN Red list and are also protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

According to wildlife experts, in India, while states like Maharashtra, Goa, and the offshore Andaman islands witness sporadic nesting of olive ridley turtles, Odisha is the only state in India that sees mass nesting of olive ridley turtles.

Rushikulya and Gahirmatha are the two principal mass nesting sites at this point in Odisha.