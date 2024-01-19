Sundargarh: I-T Raids On Premises Of Coal Trader Ghanshyam Dalmia

Sundargarh: The Income Tax department officials have raided units linked to major coal trader and industrialist Ghanshyam Dalmia in Sundargarh district.

The raids are being conducted at several places in Sundargarh, Rourkela, Rayagada, Rajganjpur, Bargarh in Odisha and Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

It is worth mentioning here that Ghanshyam Dalmia’s business establishments are spread across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mumbai. His business interests include coal mining, the steel industry, sponge iron factories, hotels, and many more.

The 10 locations that are being searched include the houses, business establishments, and offices of Dalmia, his brothers Bablu and Jogesh, in Rourkela, Sundargarh town and Barpali in Odisha and Raigarh, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and Bilaspur in Madhya Pradesh.

Ten teams of the I-T Department are conducting the raids at Dalmia’s two-storeyed residential building in Gopalpur in Sundargarh, office premises, showroom, sponge iron factory, MCL coal shipping site at Burpali in Odisha, Raigarh Iron, Steel & Power plant factory in Chhattisgarh, residence and office in Raipur, and a hotel in Bilaspur.

More than 100 I-T officers and CRPF forces have been involved in the raids and all the places have been sealed. The employees and owners of the business establishments have been detained by the I-T officials and their mobile phones seized.