Five Dead, One Critical As Scooter, Motorcycle Collide Head-On In Ganjam

Ganjam: At least five persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries after a scooter and a motorcycle collided head-on near Kesari Patna village under Bhanjanagar block in Ganjam district late on Thursday night.

The deceased persons have been identified as Rajni Goud, Mahendra Nayak, Jayant Badta, Srikant Goud and Manu Dakua. The injured person is Purna Goud.

According to reports, three bike-borne persons; Srikant, Manu and Purna were on their way to Sorada from Asurabandha. At Baradihi Chhak, their bike collided head-on with a scooter coming from the opposite direction, in which three employees of the Electricity department; Rajni, Mahendra and Jayant were travelling.

Police and Fire service personnel on receiving information reached there and rushed them to the Community Health Center, Sorada. There, four of them were declared dead by the doctors. Another two critically injured persons were shifted to MKCG, Berhampur. As the condition of Jayant Badta deteriorated, he was suggested to Bhubaneswar. But, on the way, he died.